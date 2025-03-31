Mamata Banerjee Revisits Rizwanur Rahman's Legacy

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited Rizwanur Rahman's family on Monday as part of Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations. The visit, lasting about 30 minutes, took place in the Park Circus area of Kolkata.

Banerjee, accompanied by TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, met Rahman's family, discussing the legacy of Rizwanur, whose death in 2007 sparked widespread political activism against the then-ruling Left Front.

Rizwanur's untimely demise followed his marriage to an industrialist's daughter and his body was found near a train track. During her visit, the Chief Minister interacted with Rizwanur's mother and brother, TMC MLA Rukbanur Rahman, paying floral tributes and engaging with local residents in Eid festivities.

