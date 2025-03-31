Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Revisits Rizwanur Rahman's Legacy

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited Rizwanur Rahman's family to mark Eid-ul-Fitr. Rizwanur's 2007 death had led to major political movements against the Left Front government. The visit included meeting his family and paying respects, highlighting her ongoing connection to Rizwanur's legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 31-03-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 20:31 IST
Mamata Banerjee Revisits Rizwanur Rahman's Legacy
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited Rizwanur Rahman's family on Monday as part of Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations. The visit, lasting about 30 minutes, took place in the Park Circus area of Kolkata.

Banerjee, accompanied by TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, met Rahman's family, discussing the legacy of Rizwanur, whose death in 2007 sparked widespread political activism against the then-ruling Left Front.

Rizwanur's untimely demise followed his marriage to an industrialist's daughter and his body was found near a train track. During her visit, the Chief Minister interacted with Rizwanur's mother and brother, TMC MLA Rukbanur Rahman, paying floral tributes and engaging with local residents in Eid festivities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025