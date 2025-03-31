Left Menu

Modi Sends Eid Greetings to Bangladesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to Bangladesh's interim government chief Muhammad Yunus. Highlighting unity and compassion, Modi emphasized the shared values of the festival. He expressed hopes for peace and strengthened international bonds, reflecting on Ramadan's significance for millions around the globe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 31-03-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 21:02 IST
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

On Monday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended warm Eid-ul-Fitr wishes to Bangladesh's interim leader, Muhammad Yunus. Addressing the importance of the Islamic festival, Modi's message highlighted the themes of unity and compassion.

The Prime Minister noted that 200 million Indian Muslims joined in Ramadan observances with believers worldwide, underscoring the community's global connection during the holy month.

Emphasizing the festival's values of compassion, generosity, and solidarity, Modi expressed hopes for global peace and harmony while wishing for stronger ties between nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

