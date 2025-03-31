Modi Sends Eid Greetings to Bangladesh

On Monday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended warm Eid-ul-Fitr wishes to Bangladesh's interim leader, Muhammad Yunus. Addressing the importance of the Islamic festival, Modi's message highlighted the themes of unity and compassion.

The Prime Minister noted that 200 million Indian Muslims joined in Ramadan observances with believers worldwide, underscoring the community's global connection during the holy month.

Emphasizing the festival's values of compassion, generosity, and solidarity, Modi expressed hopes for global peace and harmony while wishing for stronger ties between nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)