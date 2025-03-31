Andhra Pradesh Leader Criticizes CM for Population Growth Remarks

In a press conference, Andhra Pradesh Congress leader N Tulasi Reddy slammed Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for promoting population growth in a state grappling with unemployment and a livelihood crisis.

Reddy argued that Naidu's push for larger families is "ridiculous" at a time when job scarcity drives youth towards drug addiction. He stressed that the global trend favors providing local employment, with Indian workers returning from overseas jobs.

He highlighted how India's high population and land constraints exacerbate its social issues, contrasting it with Japan's situation. Reddy urged the Chief Minister to rethink his stance on enhancing the state's population.

