Political Earthquake: Le Pen's Ban from Office Shakes Europe

The court's ruling to bar Marine Le Pen from holding office for five years has sent shockwaves through both French and European politics. The far-right leader's conviction for embezzling European Union funds threatens to reshape the upcoming presidential race in France, a country she once appeared on course to lead.

Reaction across Europe has been visceral. Dutch politician Geert Wilders expressed unwavering support for Le Pen, while Italian Vice Premier Matteo Salvini labeled the verdict as a 'declaration of war by Brussels.' Leaders from Belgium to Hungary echoed similar sentiments, declaring the decision an existential threat to nationalist movements.

In France, the ruling polarized public opinion. While some celebrated the outcome, others warned against using the judiciary as a tool to influence political contests. The left, traditionally opposing Le Pen, urged for battles to be won at the ballot box, not in the courtroom.

