Karnataka BJP Criticizes Congress Government for Price Hike and New Garbage Tax

Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra has launched a strong critique against the Congress government, accusing it of increasing taxes to cover financial promises. The BJP plans protests over these issues, including a 'Jana Aakrosh Yatra'. Meanwhile, BBMP's new garbage cess is also drawing criticism for intensifying financial burdens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 11:31 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 11:31 IST
Karnataka BJP Criticizes Congress Government for Price Hike and New Garbage Tax
BJP Karnataka president BY Vijayendra (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
The Karnataka BJP has launched a severe critique against the Congress-led state government, accusing it of imposing tax hikes to fulfill its financial promises. BJP President BY Vijayendra led the charge, stating the government is taxing everything as if it has exhausted all fiscal resources.

Vijayendra told reporters that while promises are made with one hand, the government ostensibly 'loots' citizens with the other. Supporting this stance, a series of protests have been organized by the BJP, targeting both the price hikes and new taxes. Vijayendra criticized Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's government as 'arrogant' and pledged that the opposition would spread awareness about these issues among the public.

In related developments, Bengaluru's municipal body, BBMP, has implemented a controversial 'garbage cess,' requiring residents to pay a solid waste management fee starting April 1. With fees varying by property size and business type, the BJP, including MLA R Ashoka, condemned this new tax as another fiscal heavy-handedness by questioning the allocation of collected funds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

