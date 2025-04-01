Euro Zone Bond Yields Dip Amid Tariff Tensions
Euro zone bond yields fell on Tuesday, reversing a previous rally driven by safe-haven demand. Traders are anticipating the U.S. President's tariff announcement and euro zone economic data releases. Germany's 10-year bond yield dropped 2 basis points, while Italy's fell 3 basis points.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Euro zone bond yields experienced a slight decline on Tuesday, retracting from an earlier increase influenced by safe-haven buying. Market participants are bracing for U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement regarding tariffs expected on Wednesday, alongside crucial euro zone PMI and flash CPI data.
Germany's benchmark 10-year bond yield decreased by 2 basis points, settling at 2.708%, though it remained above Monday's one-month low of 2.659%. Italy saw its 10-year yield decrease by 3 basis points, landing at 3.832%.
In contrast, Germany's interest rate-sensitive two-year bond yield held steady at 2.03%, showing no change.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- euro zone
- bond yields
- tariffs
- Donald Trump
- germany
- 10-year yield
- Italy
- PMI
- CPI
- market