Poland's Interest Rate Debate Intensifies Amid Election Climate

With Poland's presidential election around the corner, interest rate policies have turned into a heated debate among candidates. Supported by the nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party, candidate Karol Nawrock calls on the central bank to lower rates, aiming to relieve consumer borrowing woes.

The dilemma of maintaining or cutting the unchanged credit costs since October 2023 is now a central campaign issue. Candidates, including Civic Coalition's frontrunner Rafal Trzaskowski and Szymon Holownia of the Third Way, vocalize the need for reduced borrowing costs. Yet, the National Bank of Poland (NBP), led by PiS-appointed governor Adam Glapinski, points to high inflation as a barrier to policy easing.

Meanwhile, NBP Vice President Marta Kightley warns of inflation risks with premature rate cuts, emphasizing the bank's independence. Although the monetary policy committee might consider easing in the year's latter half, an immediate rate cut remains unlikely. Consensus among analysts suggests stability in the NBP's pivotal interest rate.

