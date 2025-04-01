Le Pen's Political Future Hangs in Balance After EU Funds Scandal

Far-right party leader Jordan Bardella called on French citizens to protest this weekend against a court decision banning Marine Le Pen from public office for five years. This follows Le Pen's conviction for embezzling EU funds, causing a major setback in her presidential campaign.

Bardella urged the public to express their outrage, labeling the ruling as biased and undemocratic. Although he might become the National Rally's candidate for the 2027 election, Le Pen remains resolute in her fight, pledging to appeal the decision.

The court, led by Judge Benedicte de Perthuis, found Le Pen guilty of misappropriating over 4 million euros of EU funds. Despite widespread criticism from the far-right, a poll shows a majority of French citizens agree with the ruling, highlighting the contentious atmosphere surrounding Le Pen's political future.

(With inputs from agencies.)