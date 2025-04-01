Left Menu

Le Pen's Political Future Hangs in Balance After EU Funds Scandal

Following a ruling that banned Marine Le Pen from running for public office for five years due to embezzlement of EU funds, French citizens are urged by far-right leaders to protest. The ruling deals a blow to Le Pen's presidential aspirations, with opinion polls reflecting divided public opinions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 15:41 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 15:25 IST
Le Pen's Political Future Hangs in Balance After EU Funds Scandal
election system Image Credit:

Far-right party leader Jordan Bardella called on French citizens to protest this weekend against a court decision banning Marine Le Pen from public office for five years. This follows Le Pen's conviction for embezzling EU funds, causing a major setback in her presidential campaign.

Bardella urged the public to express their outrage, labeling the ruling as biased and undemocratic. Although he might become the National Rally's candidate for the 2027 election, Le Pen remains resolute in her fight, pledging to appeal the decision.

The court, led by Judge Benedicte de Perthuis, found Le Pen guilty of misappropriating over 4 million euros of EU funds. Despite widespread criticism from the far-right, a poll shows a majority of French citizens agree with the ruling, highlighting the contentious atmosphere surrounding Le Pen's political future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025