BJP Rallies MPs for Crucial Waqf Amendment Bill Vote

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued a directive mandating the presence of all its MPs in Parliament over the next two days as crucial legislative matters take center stage. On April 3, BJP Rajya Sabha MPs are expected to support government positions, while Lok Sabha MPs have been asked to attend proceedings on April 2.

Central to these proceedings is the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, scheduled for introduction in the Lok Sabha. The bill, a subject of contention, seeks amendments to the Waqf Act of 1995, addressing administration and management inefficiencies. BJP communications stress the importance of MPs being present on April 3.

Opposition voices, including those from the INDIA bloc and Samajwadi Party, have criticized the bill, with Asaduddin Owaisi of AIMIM labeling it a breach of religious freedom. The proposed legislation includes improvements like redefined waqf definitions and enhanced registration processes, amid calls for technological integration.

(With inputs from agencies.)