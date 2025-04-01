Left Menu

BJP Rallies MPs for Crucial Waqf Amendment Bill Vote

The BJP has issued a whip for its MPs in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to ensure their presence for key legislative discussions on the Waqf Amendment Bill. The Bill aims to improve Waqf property management, facing criticism from opposition leaders who label it unconstitutional.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 18:47 IST
BJP Rallies MPs for Crucial Waqf Amendment Bill Vote
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued a directive mandating the presence of all its MPs in Parliament over the next two days as crucial legislative matters take center stage. On April 3, BJP Rajya Sabha MPs are expected to support government positions, while Lok Sabha MPs have been asked to attend proceedings on April 2.

Central to these proceedings is the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, scheduled for introduction in the Lok Sabha. The bill, a subject of contention, seeks amendments to the Waqf Act of 1995, addressing administration and management inefficiencies. BJP communications stress the importance of MPs being present on April 3.

Opposition voices, including those from the INDIA bloc and Samajwadi Party, have criticized the bill, with Asaduddin Owaisi of AIMIM labeling it a breach of religious freedom. The proposed legislation includes improvements like redefined waqf definitions and enhanced registration processes, amid calls for technological integration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The new face of pharma? AI is rewriting drug development playbook

No labs, no needles: AI listens to your voice and detects Asthma

Why wait years? This AI finds and optimizes drugs in record time

AI’s new hustle: Sell products before they’re real

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025