Senate Showdown: Republicans on the Edge Over Trump's Tariff Policies

As "Liberation Day" for President Trump's tariffs approaches, Senate Democrats test Republican support by proposing a vote to nullify the emergency declaration underpinning tariffs on Canadian imports.

Republicans face internal conflict as Trump's trade strategies impact markets, prompting discussions about potential economic consequences on sectors like housing and military supplies.

Debates continue over tariffs used as negotiating tools, with both parties expressing concern about the repercussions for American consumers and global trading partners.

