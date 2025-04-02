TikTok's U.S. Fate Hangs in Balance

President Donald Trump is set to deliberate TikTok's future in the United States during a pivotal Oval Office meeting on Wednesday, according to a senior White House official. The discussion comes ahead of an April 5 deadline, by which the app must find a non-Chinese buyer or face a potential ban in the U.S.

The meeting is expected to involve significant participation from senior cabinet officials, highlighting the app's geopolitical and economic implications. Vice President JD Vance and National Security Adviser Mike Waltz are among the key figures anticipated to be in attendance.

This high-stakes discussion follows ongoing debates over data privacy and national security linked to TikTok's Chinese ownership. The outcome of the meeting could chart a new course for the popular app's operations within the U.S. market.

