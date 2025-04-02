Tragic End to Search for Missing US Soldiers in Lithuanian Swamp

The tragic end to a massive search operation concluded Tuesday as the last missing U.S. soldier in Lithuania was found dead. This wraps up an extensive effort after the soldiers' armored vehicle was submerged in a swampy area during a training exercise.

Three soldiers were pulled out of the boggy terrain on Monday, but the search for the fourth soldier continued until his body was found. The operation involved collaborative efforts from U.S., Lithuanian, Polish, and other allied forces who deployed advanced equipment and personnel for the mission.

"The loss is devastating," said Maj. Gen. Christopher Norrie of the 3rd Infantry Division. The soldiers were part of a NATO-related mission. Their dedication and sacrifice were acknowledged and mourned by high-ranking military officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)