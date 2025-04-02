Landmark Legal Deal: Willkie Farr's $100 Million Agreement with Trump Administration

Willkie Farr & Gallagher, the law firm that counts former Vice President Kamala Harris's husband, Doug Emhoff, among its partners, struck a $100 million deal with the Trump administration. The agreement, which provides free legal services, is intended to avoid an executive order curtailing the firm's business.

The landmark deal marks a shift as the firm agreed to halt its diversity-based hiring practices. This decision comes amidst a broader effort by the Trump administration to curtail major law firms associated with investigations into Trump through executive orders.

In response, some firms have resorted to legal action against the administration. However, Willkie Farr's decision, criticized internally, was described as a strategic move to protect its business and clientele.

