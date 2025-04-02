Left Menu

Landmark Legal Deal: Willkie Farr's $100 Million Agreement with Trump Administration

Willkie Farr & Gallagher, where Kamala Harris's husband Doug Emhoff is a partner, made a $100 million pro bono deal with the Trump administration, ending diversity hiring practices to prevent business curtailment. This decision faced internal dissent, though other firms have challenged the administration legally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 04:51 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 04:51 IST
Landmark Legal Deal: Willkie Farr's $100 Million Agreement with Trump Administration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Willkie Farr & Gallagher, the law firm that counts former Vice President Kamala Harris's husband, Doug Emhoff, among its partners, struck a $100 million deal with the Trump administration. The agreement, which provides free legal services, is intended to avoid an executive order curtailing the firm's business.

The landmark deal marks a shift as the firm agreed to halt its diversity-based hiring practices. This decision comes amidst a broader effort by the Trump administration to curtail major law firms associated with investigations into Trump through executive orders.

In response, some firms have resorted to legal action against the administration. However, Willkie Farr's decision, criticized internally, was described as a strategic move to protect its business and clientele.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating Economic Uncertainty: Key Trends Shaping Global Markets in 2025

The Future of Finance: Privacy-Enhancing Technologies and the Role of Regulation

From Boom to Decline: How Nations Are Shaping the Future Through Population Policy

A New Lens on Currency Arbitrage: Purified CIP Brings Clarity to EM Financial Stress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025