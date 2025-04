Republican Surge: Florida's Special Elections Bolster House Majority

Two pivotal special elections in Florida on Tuesday are anticipated to reinforce the Republicans' narrow 218-213 lead in the U.S. House of Representatives. These elections fill vacancies left by President Donald Trump's cabinet appointments.

Florida's 1st congressional district sees Republican Jimmy Patronis, supported by Trump, competing against Democrat Gay Valimont, who advocates for gun violence prevention. While Valimont has raised over $6 million, Patronis remains favored following previous electoral trends.

Meanwhile, Republican State Senator Randy Fine is projected to secure victory in Florida's 6th district, as per NBC News predictions. Fine's win would elevate the Republican majority to 219-213 in the House. His opponent, Democrat Josh Weil, was similarly well-funded but faced strong historical voting patterns favoring Republicans.

