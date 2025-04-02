Wisconsin's Judicial Showdown: Trump's Influence and Musk's Millions

The contentious race for a Wisconsin Supreme Court justice seat has become a highly symbolic political showdown, drawing national attention. The election is seen as an early barometer of Donald Trump's influence, with significant implications for abortion rights, labor laws, and election protocols in the state.

This electoral contest has broken records, with an unprecedented $90 million funding from candidates, parties, and influential external groups, including over $21 million from Trump ally Elon Musk. The substantially financed race has heightened tensions between supporters of liberal candidate Susan Crawford and conservative candidate Brad Schimel.

Musk's involvement, notably his financial contributions and rally efforts, has raised accusations of personal stakes given Tesla's legal challenges in Wisconsin. Prominent Democrats, including George Soros, have bolstered Crawford's campaign, marking an intense bifurcation of political forces. The election results could affect the balance of power in pivotal state decisions before the 2026 midterms and the 2028 presidential election.

