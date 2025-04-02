Left Menu

Susan Crawford's Victory in Wisconsin's Supreme Court Race: A Judicial Milestone Amid Political Turmoil

Susan Crawford was elected to the Wisconsin Supreme Court, defeating conservative Brad Schimel in a closely watched race. The election was marked by substantial financial involvement, including significant spending by Elon Musk in support of Schimel. The court's future decisions are likely to impact key political issues in Wisconsin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 08:35 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 08:35 IST
In a hotly contested race, Susan Crawford secured her place on the Wisconsin Supreme Court, preserving the court's 4-3 liberal majority and delivering a blow to President Donald Trump and his supporter Elon Musk. Crawford's victory over conservative challenger Brad Schimel came amid a heavily financed campaign, recording more than $90 million in total spending.

Crawford characterized the race as not just against Schimel, but also against external influences like Musk, who contributed over $21 million toward Schimel's efforts. With 75% of the votes tallied, Crawford emerged with a decisive 55% to 45% lead. The state Supreme Court's upcoming rulings could play a crucial role in future electoral processes and social issues within Wisconsin.

Beyond the state lines, the election highlighted the escalating stakes in American politics, underscoring how judicial races are becoming arenas for broader ideological battles. Musk's involvement, including substantial monetary incentives, attracted attention and controversy. Meanwhile, Crawford benefited from support from major Democratic donors, including George Soros and Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker.

(With inputs from agencies.)

