Waqf Amendment Bill: A Progressive Move or Political Controversy?

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is pushing for the Waqf Amendment Bill in Parliament, with BJP leader Mohsin Raza thanking Prime Minister Modi for what he calls the biggest "Eidi" for marginalized Muslims. Raza urges opposition support, criticizing them for neglecting backward Muslims after gaining their votes.

Congress MP Kiran Kumar Chamala opposes the bill if it threatens any community. He's calling for an eight-hour debate in Lok Sabha to ensure the opposition's concerns are addressed, warning against repeating past hasty decisions as happened in the Joint Parliamentary Committee for the bill.

The bill aims to amend the Waqf Act of 1995 for better regulation of Waqf properties. Amidst political tensions, BJP and Congress are rallying MPs to ensure maximum participation, while the Shiromani Akali Dal opposes the bill without community consensus. The outcome hinges on majority support in the House.

