Europe's Strategic Stance on Trump's Proposed Tariffs
Europe plans to respond proportionately to proposed U.S. tariffs under President Donald Trump, focusing on negotiation and avoiding escalation. French industry minister Marc Ferracci emphasized the importance of dialogue in avoiding the pitfalls of trade wars, which he stated only lead to negative consequences for all involved.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 02-04-2025 11:39 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 11:39 IST
- Country:
- France
Europe is set to respond proportionately to the anticipated announcement of tariffs by U.S. President Donald Trump, emphasizing negotiation over confrontation.
French industry minister Marc Ferracci reiterated on Wednesday that Europe prioritizes dialogue to mitigate trade conflicts, highlighting their detrimental effects.
Trump's imminent announcement of new tariffs on global partners has sparked concerns about price hikes and international retaliation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ceasefire Chaos: Gaza Under Fire as Negotiations Collapse
Putin and Trump Agree on Limited Ceasefire Amid Tense Peace Negotiations
Conflict and Peace: The Complex Dynamics of Congolese Negotiations
Putin-Ukraine Peace Talks: Ceasefire Negotiations in Limbo Amid Geopolitical Tensions
EU Delays Tariff Response Amidst US Negotiation Hopes