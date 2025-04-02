Left Menu

BJP Intensifies Protests Against Karnataka Government Over Inflation

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched widespread protests across Karnataka, accusing the state government of failing to manage rising prices. Led by key leaders, demonstrations are occurring statewide, with a 'Janakrosha Yatra' planned to further address the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 02-04-2025 14:20 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 14:20 IST
BJP Intensifies Protests Against Karnataka Government Over Inflation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The opposition BJP has initiated extensive protests across Karnataka, charging the state government with failing to control escalating prices. Demonstrations are taking place at district and Taluk headquarters as part of a strategy that will see continued protests up to April 13.

In Bengaluru, state BJP president B Y Vijayendra and former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa headed the protest at Freedom Park. Other prominent leaders, including R Ashoka and Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, were present alongside several former ministers.

Addressing the crowd, Vijayendra criticized the government, accusing it of misleading the public and exacerbating economic burdens on the poor. To intensify their opposition, the BJP has planned a 'Janakrosha Yatra', beginning April 7 in Mysuru and covering multiple districts in the first phase.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025