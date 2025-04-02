BJP Intensifies Protests Against Karnataka Government Over Inflation

The opposition BJP has initiated extensive protests across Karnataka, charging the state government with failing to control escalating prices. Demonstrations are taking place at district and Taluk headquarters as part of a strategy that will see continued protests up to April 13.

In Bengaluru, state BJP president B Y Vijayendra and former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa headed the protest at Freedom Park. Other prominent leaders, including R Ashoka and Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, were present alongside several former ministers.

Addressing the crowd, Vijayendra criticized the government, accusing it of misleading the public and exacerbating economic burdens on the poor. To intensify their opposition, the BJP has planned a 'Janakrosha Yatra', beginning April 7 in Mysuru and covering multiple districts in the first phase.

