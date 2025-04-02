Left Menu

Gabon’s Transition: From Coup to Democratic Hope

Brice Oligui Nguema seeks to transition from junta leader to Gabon’s democratically-elected president in April. Following his 2023 coup, he initiated anti-corruption reforms, gaining public support. Despite skepticism around fair election practices, his reforms and continuity with France positions him favorably in the presidential race.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 14:34 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 14:34 IST
Brice Oligui Nguema, the leader behind Gabon's 2023 coup, is leveraging his incumbency and anti-corruption measures in his bid to become the democratically-elected president. The election, scheduled for April 12, follows a significant political upheaval in the oil-rich Central African nation.

Since seizing power in August, Nguema has promised a transitional return to constitutional rule, placing his focus on rooting out systemic corruption endemic to the Bongo era. His crackdown has resonated with Gabonese citizens, weary after more than half a century of leadership under the Bongo family, who left a legacy of poverty despite the nation's oil wealth.

Yet, Nguema's journey to civilian presidency is under scrutiny. Concerns linger about the fairness of the upcoming election and the genuine extent of his commitment to reforms post-election. While maintaining a pro-France stance, contrasting other regional juntas, the elections mark a pivotal moment in Gabon's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

