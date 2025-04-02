Left Menu

Regional Leaders Convene: BIMSTEC Summit Highlights

Myanmar's junta leader Min Aung Hlaing will participate in the BIMSTEC summit in Bangkok. Thailand's foreign ministry has yet to confirm if his attendance will be physical or virtual. The summit, set from April 2-4, will include leaders from Thailand, Myanmar, India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Bhutan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 02-04-2025 15:00 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 15:00 IST
Regional Leaders Convene: BIMSTEC Summit Highlights
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Myanmar's junta leader, Min Aung Hlaing, is set to attend the regional BIMSTEC summit in Bangkok this week, according to an announcement from Thailand's foreign ministry on Wednesday. However, it remains unclear whether Min Aung Hlaing will be present in person or participate remotely.

Spokesperson Nikorndej Balankura refrained from providing specific details regarding the mode of Min Aung Hlaing's attendance. This ambiguity leaves room for speculation about the nature of his involvement in these critical discussions.

The BIMSTEC summit, encompassing the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation, is scheduled to run from April 2-4. The gathering will see participation from member countries including Thailand, Myanmar, India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Bhutan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025