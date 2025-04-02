Regional Leaders Convene: BIMSTEC Summit Highlights

Myanmar's junta leader, Min Aung Hlaing, is set to attend the regional BIMSTEC summit in Bangkok this week, according to an announcement from Thailand's foreign ministry on Wednesday. However, it remains unclear whether Min Aung Hlaing will be present in person or participate remotely.

Spokesperson Nikorndej Balankura refrained from providing specific details regarding the mode of Min Aung Hlaing's attendance. This ambiguity leaves room for speculation about the nature of his involvement in these critical discussions.

The BIMSTEC summit, encompassing the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation, is scheduled to run from April 2-4. The gathering will see participation from member countries including Thailand, Myanmar, India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Bhutan.

