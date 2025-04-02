Left Menu

Modi's Historic Visit to Thailand for BIMSTEC Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to Thailand to attend the 6th BIMSTEC Summit. He will meet Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, participate in the signing of the Agreement on Maritime Cooperation, and visit Wat Pho, known for its reclining Buddha statue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 02-04-2025 16:02 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 16:02 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to arrive in Thailand on Thursday for a two-day diplomatic visit, engaging with global counterparts and key leaders during the 6th BIMSTEC Summit.

Upon arrival, Modi will be warmly received by the Indian community and meet Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra at the Government House for talks and a ceremonial welcome.

A critical agenda for Modi includes joining regional leaders to discuss and ratify the Agreement on Maritime Cooperation, with expectations of the summit adopting the Bangkok Vision 2030. Additionally, Modi will visit Wat Pho, Thailand's renowned temple, featuring the impressive reclining Buddha statue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

