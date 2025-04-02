Surprise Shake-up in China's Politburo: Key Figures Swap Roles

In a surprise political development, two members of China's elite Politburo have swapped roles. Shi Taifeng, known for his close ties to President Xi Jinping, has been appointed head of the Communist Party's Organisation Department, overseeing internal personnel decisions. Meanwhile, Li Ganjie, recognized for his expertise in nuclear safety, assumes leadership of the United Front Work Department, which extends party influence over religious and ethnic groups, including Hong Kong and Taiwan.

Despite their significant roles within the 24-member Politburo, Shi and Li are not part of the more exclusive seven-member Politburo Standing Committee. Both officials joined the Politburo in October 2022, with state media providing no reasons for their recent reassignments.

This event is the latest in a series of unusual movements within Chinese political circles. Over the past two years, multiple officials, including former defense ministers and a military leader, have been investigated for corruption, with abrupt changes also occurring at high levels of government leadership. These developments suggest a period of notable instability within China's political framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)