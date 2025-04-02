Denmark's Diplomatic Dance: Strengthening Bonds with Greenland

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen arrived in Greenland to engage in talks with its incoming government, following heightened U.S. interest in the Arctic region. Frederiksen's three-day visit comes shortly after U.S. Vice President JD Vance faced a cold reception from Denmark and Greenland's authorities.

Frederiksen aims to reinforce Denmark's bonds with Greenland, emphasizing respectful cooperation as a concern. The visit is supported by Greenland's new Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen, who affirmed Denmark's role as the island's closest ally ahead of his coalition government's official start on April 7.

Historical strains in Greenland-Denmark relations have prompted initiatives to foster ties, especially in light of international competition for Arctic dominance. Frederiksen's visit symbolizes support for Greenland's self-determination and a denouncement of U.S. insinuations that Denmark inadequately safeguards the territory.

(With inputs from agencies.)