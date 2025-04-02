Mamata Banerjee Calls for Peaceful Ram Navami Celebrations Amid Political Rumblings
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged communities to celebrate Ram Navami peacefully, labeling BJP as divisive. She stressed respecting all religions while criticizing rumors of her resignation. Banerjee accused Left parties of aligning with BJP and emphasized unity in festival celebrations.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has called on communities across the state to celebrate the upcoming Ram Navami festival in a spirit of peace and harmony, urging citizens to disregard divisive rumours. The festival is set to take place on April 6, and Banerjee appealed to the public to remain vigilant.
In a pointed reference to the BJP, Banerjee labelled the party as a 'jumla' outfit, accusing it of having a sole agenda to divide the nation along religious lines. She advocated for Bengal's traditions of following figures like Ramakrishna and Vivekananda rather than succumbing to divisive politics.
Banerjee also addressed false claims about her resignation as chief minister, confirming that an FIR had been filed to counter the misinformation. Additionally, she criticized Left parties for collaborating with the BJP during elections, urging them to avoid confusing their party's goals with saffronisation.
