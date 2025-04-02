Left Menu

Security Email Saga: Waltz and The Gmail Controversy

U.S. National Security Advisor Mike Waltz is under scrutiny for receiving work emails via a personal account, though he reportedly never sent classified information through it. The issue arises amid broader criticism of Trump's administration for using non-secure apps for government communications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 21:48 IST
Security Email Saga: Waltz and The Gmail Controversy
email

The White House has confirmed that National Security Advisor Mike Waltz occasionally received emails via his personal Gmail account but emphasized that he never disseminated classified information through it. This disclosure follows a report by The Washington Post, which highlighted that Waltz and other National Security Council members were using such non-secure platforms for government business.

The Post outlined that some involved in sensitive military roles were relaying crucial information over Gmail. It noted a particular instance where details about military positions and weapon systems were shared, prompting criticism over potential security breaches. Despite Waltz never sending classified material himself, others in his circle have come under fire.

This information leak has sparked a political debate, with figures like U.S. House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries questioning Waltz's qualifications. As the controversy unfolds, calls for a formal investigation have been made, underlining concerns about the security protocols of Trump's administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025