Security Email Saga: Waltz and The Gmail Controversy

The White House has confirmed that National Security Advisor Mike Waltz occasionally received emails via his personal Gmail account but emphasized that he never disseminated classified information through it. This disclosure follows a report by The Washington Post, which highlighted that Waltz and other National Security Council members were using such non-secure platforms for government business.

The Post outlined that some involved in sensitive military roles were relaying crucial information over Gmail. It noted a particular instance where details about military positions and weapon systems were shared, prompting criticism over potential security breaches. Despite Waltz never sending classified material himself, others in his circle have come under fire.

This information leak has sparked a political debate, with figures like U.S. House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries questioning Waltz's qualifications. As the controversy unfolds, calls for a formal investigation have been made, underlining concerns about the security protocols of Trump's administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)