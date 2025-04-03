Left Menu

Odisha Assembly's Budget Session Concludes Amidst Turmoil

The Odisha Assembly's third session concluded ahead of schedule due to lack of pending business. During 25 days, it passed key bills and faced disruptions. Notably, Congress members were suspended for indiscipline. The session saw debates on issues like women's safety, law and order, and educational reservations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 03-04-2025 12:27 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 12:27 IST
The Odisha Legislative Assembly's budget session abruptly ended three days ahead of its planned closure. Citing no significant pending business, Speaker Surama Padhy adjourned the proceedings sine die.

Commencing on February 13, the session was slated until April 5 but saw a premature end as government chief whip Saroj Kumar Pradhan's adjournment proposal gained treasury bench support.

Although the assembly managed to pass three critical bills, including 'The Odisha Appropriation Bill, 2025,' the session was marred by disruptions. All Congress members faced suspension over indiscipline while issues surrounding crimes against women, law and order, and educational reservations dominated discussions.

