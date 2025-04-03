Odisha Assembly's Budget Session Concludes Amidst Turmoil

The Odisha Legislative Assembly's budget session abruptly ended three days ahead of its planned closure. Citing no significant pending business, Speaker Surama Padhy adjourned the proceedings sine die.

Commencing on February 13, the session was slated until April 5 but saw a premature end as government chief whip Saroj Kumar Pradhan's adjournment proposal gained treasury bench support.

Although the assembly managed to pass three critical bills, including 'The Odisha Appropriation Bill, 2025,' the session was marred by disruptions. All Congress members faced suspension over indiscipline while issues surrounding crimes against women, law and order, and educational reservations dominated discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)