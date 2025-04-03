Global Shock: Trump's Tariff Announcement Sparks Worldwide Responses

U.S. President Donald Trump's recent announcement to impose a 10% baseline tariff on all imports, sparing Canada and Mexico, has ignited a wave of reactions from leaders around the globe. The decision aims to address border control and fentanyl trafficking concerns, yet excludes these top trading partners for the time being.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen described the move as a 'major blow' to the world economy, while China's Commerce Ministry highlighted the lack of winners in trade wars. Other leaders, including Japan's Shigeru Ishiba and Canada's Mark Carney, voiced significant concerns over the impact on global economic relations.

Countries like Germany, the UK, and Brazil are preparing strong responses, urging negotiations to resolve trade issues amicably. As protectionist measures loom, global leaders are emphasizing the importance of dialogue and cooperation to mitigate the economic fallout.

(With inputs from agencies.)