Uddhav Thackeray Challenges BJP's Waqf Bill Stance

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday criticized the BJP's handling of the Waqf Amendment Bill, suggesting their approach would shame Muhammad Ali Jinnah, founder of Pakistan.

Addressing reporters, Thackeray accused the BJP of using the bill to unjustly transfer land to industrialists and questioned their focus on Hindu-Muslim divides despite securing a third term in government.

Furthermore, Thackeray challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not publicly addressing the challenges posed by US tariffs and the measures in place to tackle them.

(With inputs from agencies.)