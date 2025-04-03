Left Menu

Uddhav Thackeray Challenges BJP's Waqf Bill Stance

Uddhav Thackeray criticizes BJP's stance on the Waqf Amendment Bill, comparing it unfavorably to Muhammad Ali Jinnah's actions. He alleges the bill facilitates land transfer to industrialists, disguising Hindu-Muslim issues. Thackeray also questions Modi on lacking transparency regarding US tariffs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-04-2025 13:44 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 13:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday criticized the BJP's handling of the Waqf Amendment Bill, suggesting their approach would shame Muhammad Ali Jinnah, founder of Pakistan.

Addressing reporters, Thackeray accused the BJP of using the bill to unjustly transfer land to industrialists and questioned their focus on Hindu-Muslim divides despite securing a third term in government.

Furthermore, Thackeray challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not publicly addressing the challenges posed by US tariffs and the measures in place to tackle them.

(With inputs from agencies.)

