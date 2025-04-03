Global Ripple: U.S. Tariffs Shake International Trade

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz issued a warning on Thursday regarding the tariffs announced by U.S. President Donald Trump. Scholz highlighted the potential strain these tariffs could place on not just international trade, but also on U.S. exports.

Speaking at a press conference in Berlin, Scholz mentioned the intricacies of global supply chains, noting that certain products are exchanged as many as a hundred times before reaching their final destination. 'You cannot simply stop that,' Scholz stated, pointing to the complications that tariffs introduce into these complex trades.

He further remarked that even if Europe chose to refrain from any retaliatory measures, the U.S. would still encounter economic challenges due to the interconnected nature of global commerce.

