Left Menu

Global Ripple: U.S. Tariffs Shake International Trade

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz warns that U.S. tariffs, announced by President Donald Trump, will negatively impact both American exports and existing complex supply chains. Scholz emphasized the potential economic difficulties in the U.S., even without European countermeasures, due to intertwined global trade systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 03-04-2025 14:27 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 14:27 IST
Global Ripple: U.S. Tariffs Shake International Trade
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz issued a warning on Thursday regarding the tariffs announced by U.S. President Donald Trump. Scholz highlighted the potential strain these tariffs could place on not just international trade, but also on U.S. exports.

Speaking at a press conference in Berlin, Scholz mentioned the intricacies of global supply chains, noting that certain products are exchanged as many as a hundred times before reaching their final destination. 'You cannot simply stop that,' Scholz stated, pointing to the complications that tariffs introduce into these complex trades.

He further remarked that even if Europe chose to refrain from any retaliatory measures, the U.S. would still encounter economic challenges due to the interconnected nature of global commerce.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

U.S., EU, and Asia take divergent paths on AI regulation, raising global risks

Why AI shouldn’t get special copyright privileges humans don’t have

Explainability, not just accuracy, crucial for trust in medical AI systems

AI-driven UAVs slash fire response time in rural agricultural landscapes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025