Global Backlash Against Trump's Tariff Decision

President Donald Trump's decision to impose a 10% tariff on all U.S. imports has sparked a wave of criticism from global leaders, who argue it will disturb international trade and economic stability.

Amidst the uproar, the administration spared key trading partners Canada and Mexico, although elevated tariffs remain on certain goods due to ongoing disputes.

European and Asian leaders have decried the measure, describing it as a catalyst for rising protectionism and trade wars, which they fear will have dire economic consequences worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)