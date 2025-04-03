Global Outcry Over New U.S. Tariffs

U.S. President Donald Trump declared a 10% baseline tariff on all imports to the United States, affecting significant global trading partners and leading to sharp reactions from international leaders.

Trump's tariffs do not apply to certain goods from top trading allies, Canada and Mexico, while maintaining previous orders of up to 25% tariffs. This announcement drew negative responses from global authorities who see it as detrimental to the global economy and trade systems.

World leaders, including Ursula von der Leyen and Shigeru Ishiba, expressed concerns over the impact on international trade dynamics, emphasizing a preference for dialogue and cooperation over protectionism and economic conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)