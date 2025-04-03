Left Menu

Global Outcry Over New U.S. Tariffs

U.S. President Donald Trump announced a 10% baseline tariff on all imports, sparking apprehension from global leaders. Exempting some goods from Canada and Mexico, the move invited defiant responses, with leaders from Europe, China, Japan, and other countries highlighting the detrimental impacts on global economy and trade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 16:07 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 16:07 IST
Global Outcry Over New U.S. Tariffs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. President Donald Trump declared a 10% baseline tariff on all imports to the United States, affecting significant global trading partners and leading to sharp reactions from international leaders.

Trump's tariffs do not apply to certain goods from top trading allies, Canada and Mexico, while maintaining previous orders of up to 25% tariffs. This announcement drew negative responses from global authorities who see it as detrimental to the global economy and trade systems.

World leaders, including Ursula von der Leyen and Shigeru Ishiba, expressed concerns over the impact on international trade dynamics, emphasizing a preference for dialogue and cooperation over protectionism and economic conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

U.S., EU, and Asia take divergent paths on AI regulation, raising global risks

Why AI shouldn’t get special copyright privileges humans don’t have

Explainability, not just accuracy, crucial for trust in medical AI systems

AI-driven UAVs slash fire response time in rural agricultural landscapes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025