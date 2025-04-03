Left Menu

Shiv Sena Urges Strong Response to U.S. Tariff Policy

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant calls for India to adopt a tough stance against the United States' new 26% reciprocal tariff. Criticizing Trump's tariff policy, Sawant highlights India's self-respect and urges reflection on European Union's unified stance against similar measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 16:44 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 16:44 IST
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In response to the recent imposition of a 26% reciprocal tariff on India by the U.S., Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant has called for a firm reaction from the Indian government. Speaking to ANI, Sawant criticized the perceived subservience of Indian leadership to U.S. President Donald Trump, referring to the automatic admiration he receives domestically. 'We must adopt a tough stand to uphold our dignity,' Sawant asserted.

Amidst growing global trade tensions, Sawant pointed out the need for India to emulate the unified resistance demonstrated by the European Union against such tariffs. Despite having a skilled diplomat as the Minister of External Affairs, Sawant lamented the recurring instances of perceived U.S. disrespect towards India. These comments follow Trump's announcement of reciprocal tariffs at a Washington event titled 'Make America Wealthy Again.'

During the event, Trump underscored the drastic discrepancy in tariffs, claiming India imposes a 52% charge on U.S. goods while the U.S. reciprocates minimally. Highlighting similar measures against countries like China, the European Union, and Japan, Trump declared an end to what he described as decades of unfair exploitation by other nations at the expense of American taxpayers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

