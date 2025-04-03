Sweden's Resilience Amid Global Tariff Turmoil

In response to recent tariffs imposed by President Trump, Riksbank Governor Erik Thedeen expressed confidence in Sweden's ability to navigate global economic challenges. Speaking in Stockholm, Thedeen highlighted Sweden's strong financial position and the central bank's preparedness to act if necessary.

Sweden's economy remains resilient, with inflation rates aligning with national targets and government finances in robust health. Thedeen emphasized these factors as key to Sweden's capacity to handle potential economic turbulence resulting from the tariffs.

The governor's remarks underscore Sweden's strategic financial posture amid a volatile global market, reflecting the nation's commitment to maintaining economic stability.

