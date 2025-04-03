Left Menu

Sweden's Resilience Amid Global Tariff Turmoil

Riksbank Governor Erik Thedeen assures that Sweden's robust economy and central bank readiness can weather the negative impacts of recent tariffs announced by President Trump. Sweden's inflation aligns closely with targets, and the nation boasts strong government finances, positioning it well against global economic turbulence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Stockholm | Updated: 03-04-2025 16:46 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 16:46 IST
In response to recent tariffs imposed by President Trump, Riksbank Governor Erik Thedeen expressed confidence in Sweden's ability to navigate global economic challenges. Speaking in Stockholm, Thedeen highlighted Sweden's strong financial position and the central bank's preparedness to act if necessary.

Sweden's economy remains resilient, with inflation rates aligning with national targets and government finances in robust health. Thedeen emphasized these factors as key to Sweden's capacity to handle potential economic turbulence resulting from the tariffs.

The governor's remarks underscore Sweden's strategic financial posture amid a volatile global market, reflecting the nation's commitment to maintaining economic stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

