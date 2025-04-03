Irish PM Holds Off on Business Support Amid U.S. Tariffs

Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin declared on Thursday it is premature to offer support to businesses impacted by U.S. President Donald Trump's 20% import tariffs. Martin expressed confidence that discussions with the U.S. will ensue regarding the levies' ramifications.

Addressing a press conference, Martin noted, "It's somewhat early yet to be talking in terms of supports for businesses." He emphasized that the issue is far from resolved and expects negotiations to take place in the near future.

The Prime Minister's comments reflect Ireland's cautious approach, balancing immediate business concerns with long-term diplomatic discussions with the United States.

