Farmers Forge On: Dallewal's Indefinite Fast and the Ongoing Agitation

Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal continues his indefinite hunger strike, accusing the Punjab government of betraying farmers by evicting protesters. The strike demands legal MSP guarantees for crops. Despite police crackdowns, Dallewal urges to rebuild the agitation, aligning SKM and KMM forums to amplify the cause nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-04-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 17:44 IST
Punjab's farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal has vowed to continue his indefinite hunger strike, accusing the state's AAP government of betraying farmers. The cops evicted protesters from Shambhu and Khanauri borders in a recent crackdown.

Dallewal, a senior figure in the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM), began his fast on November 26 last year, demanding the Centre's legal guarantee of a Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops.

Despite seeking medical aid, Dallewal maintains his protest, urging forums to consolidate efforts and bring the movement nationwide. March 19 saw Punjab Police detain farmer leaders in Mohali after a meeting with Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, prompting Dallewal to abstain from water and aid until their release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

