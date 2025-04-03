Left Menu

Trump's Tariff Talks: Global Trade Tremors

The Trump administration is negotiating with major trading partners worldwide to reduce newly imposed tariffs. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick emphasized ongoing talks aimed at increasing U.S. exports by modifying trade rules. The focus is on gaining fair treatment for American agricultural products and enhancing global sales.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 03-04-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 18:16 IST
Trump administration
  • Country:
  • United States

The Trump administration is engaging in global discussions with major trading partners to address President Donald Trump's recent tariff impositions. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick announced on Thursday that these talks are aimed at reducing tariffs by changing trade rules to favor increased U.S. imports.

In an interview with CNBC, Lutnick detailed ongoing negotiations that have been in progress for over a month. This follows Trump's announcement of a 10% global baseline tariff along with tougher reciprocal duties.

'The key question is whether they will accept our agricultural products and treat us fairly,' Lutnick stated. He expressed confidence that eventually, American products would find broader markets abroad, thanks to these efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

