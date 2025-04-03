Trump's Tariff Talks: Global Trade Tremors

The Trump administration is engaging in global discussions with major trading partners to address President Donald Trump's recent tariff impositions. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick announced on Thursday that these talks are aimed at reducing tariffs by changing trade rules to favor increased U.S. imports.

In an interview with CNBC, Lutnick detailed ongoing negotiations that have been in progress for over a month. This follows Trump's announcement of a 10% global baseline tariff along with tougher reciprocal duties.

'The key question is whether they will accept our agricultural products and treat us fairly,' Lutnick stated. He expressed confidence that eventually, American products would find broader markets abroad, thanks to these efforts.

