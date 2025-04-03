US News Roundup: Political Shifts, Weather Chaos, and Trade Turmoil

New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced his bid for reelection as an independent, marking a departure from his previous Democratic alignment. This move follows a court's dismissal of corruption charges against him.

President Donald Trump's introduction of reciprocal tariffs, labeled 'Liberation Day,' faces scrutiny for potential political implications and economic challenges. Experts forewarn that revitalizing U.S. manufacturing and supply chains could take years.

Elon Musk's team issued erroneous firing notices to USAID staff, requiring corrections due to potential impacts on pensions and pay, insiders reported. This follows Musk's planned advisory role shift for President Donald Trump and VP JD Vance, as Trump suggested his eventual exit from government service.

