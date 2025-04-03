Left Menu

Call to Rename Delhi Roads After Hindu Kings Gains Momentum

BJP MP Rajkumar Chahar has called on the government to rename Delhi's roads, such as Babar Road and Tughlak Road, that are currently named after Mughal rulers. He argued these should be replaced with names of prominent Hindu kings and icons to better reflect the country's heritage.

In a recent session of the Lok Sabha, BJP MP Rajkumar Chahar proposed the renaming of roads in Delhi's Lutyen's Zone, which are currently named after Mughal rulers like Babar and Tughlak. According to Chahar, these roads should instead honor prominent Hindu figures.

During the Zero Hour discussion, Chahar highlighted several roads, including Akbar Road, Humayun Road, and Dara Shikoh Road, suggesting they be renamed to commemorate Hindu icons such as Rana Sanga, Prithviraj Chauhan, and Shivaji Maharaj.

He asserted that renaming these streets after Hindu leaders like Guru Gobind Singh and Hemu Vikramaditya would better reflect India's rich cultural heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

