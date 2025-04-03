TikTok's Crucial Weekend: American Buyers Race Against Ban Deadline
The Trump administration is nearing a critical decision on TikTok's ownership as a weekend deadline approaches. Vice President JD Vance confirms that bidders, including Amazon and a consortium led by OnlyFans’ Tim Stokely, are vying for the platform, with the president set to announce the final decision.
As a crucial weekend deadline approaches, the Trump administration must decide on an American buyer for the popular short-video app TikTok. Vice President JD Vance, in an interview with Fox News, indicated that negotiations are in the final stages and a decision is imminent.
The urgency stems from security concerns linked to TikTok's Chinese ownership, which could result in a U.S. ban if local ownership is not secured. Companies like Amazon and a consortium led by OnlyFans founder Tim Stokely have entered the bidding fray.
An official announcement regarding TikTok's future will be made by President Trump himself. The White House is poised to extend the deadline if necessary, according to Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, as officials work to address the security issues at hand.
(With inputs from agencies.)
