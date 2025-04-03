Left Menu

Crackdown on Volkov: Russia's Newest Target in Opposition Suppression

Russia is pressing charges against Mikhail Volkov, father of Leonid Volkov, a former aide to Alexei Navalny, accusing him of financing Navalny's banned Anti-Corruption Foundation. Leonid condemns the move as retaliation for his activism. The clampdown reflects ongoing tensions between the Kremlin and opposition figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 20:52 IST
The Russian government has initiated criminal proceedings against Mikhail Volkov, the 69-year-old father of Leonid Volkov, a key figure in the opposition movement once led by Alexei Navalny. This development was reported by the state news agency TASS on Thursday, revealing that Mikhail Volkov is suspected of directing funds to the Navalny-founded Anti-Corruption Foundation, considered an extremist organization in Russia.

The Federal Security Service (FSB) conducted a search of Mikhail Volkov's residence in Yekaterinburg, as animosity escalates between Russian authorities and dissidents. Volkov's son, Leonid, who resides outside Russia and is labeled a foreign agent by the Kremlin, lambasted the search as retribution for his ongoing opposition efforts against the government.

Despite receiving widespread support, Leonid Volkov expressed indignation over criticisms for not evacuating his parents from Russia sooner. His father's dedication to academia and care for his late mother kept him tethered to the country. The broader opposition landscape remains fractured following Navalny's controversial demise, which has left a leadership vacuum amid fierce crackdowns by the Russian state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

