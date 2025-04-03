Trump Stands Firm on Tariffs Despite Global Trade Tensions
Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick confirmed that President Donald Trump remains firm with his decision to implement tariffs, despite sparking a global trade war. Lutnick emphasized that there is no chance of Trump reversing his position, following the president's announcement of sweeping tariffs.
- Country:
- United States
In a move that has intensified global trade tensions, President Donald Trump remains committed to his announced tariffs. This was confirmed by Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick in an interview, where he stated unequivocally that the president will not reconsider his stance.
Lutnick reiterated Trump's resolve on Thursday, following the president's introduction of sweeping tariffs earlier in the week. Despite increasing concerns of a potential trade war, the administration is holding its ground.
These comments underscore the administration's commitment to its trade policies, even as international reactions continue to unfold. The tariffs have been a contentious issue that may further impact global trade relations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
