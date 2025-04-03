Trump Stands Firm on Tariffs Despite Global Trade Tensions

In a move that has intensified global trade tensions, President Donald Trump remains committed to his announced tariffs. This was confirmed by Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick in an interview, where he stated unequivocally that the president will not reconsider his stance.

Lutnick reiterated Trump's resolve on Thursday, following the president's introduction of sweeping tariffs earlier in the week. Despite increasing concerns of a potential trade war, the administration is holding its ground.

These comments underscore the administration's commitment to its trade policies, even as international reactions continue to unfold. The tariffs have been a contentious issue that may further impact global trade relations.

