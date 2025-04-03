Macron Urges Halt on EU Investments in US Amid Tariff Tensions

French President Emmanuel Macron has issued a call for European businesses to suspend upcoming investments in the United States. This move comes in response to President Donald Trump's announcement of sweeping global tariffs on American imports, which Macron has criticized as "brutal and unfounded."

During a meeting with industry representatives, Macron highlighted the necessity of working sector by sector to evaluate and possibly delay investments until further clarity is gained regarding the U.S. stance. He noted that a formal response to these tariffs has not been ruled out and suggested evaluating the anti-coercion mechanism, measures against digital services, and the financial underpinnings of the U.S. economy.

Macron warned that the European response would be "more massive" compared to past retaliations against U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs, underscoring the shock these tariffs have inflicted on international trade. He emphasized that a comprehensive, industry-specific approach would be vital for Europe to manage this situation effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)