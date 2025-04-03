Left Menu

Controversial Shake-Up: A Purge in Trump's NSC

Several White House National Security Council officials were dismissed from their positions amid concerns about leaks and divergent foreign policy views. The purges may connect to suggestions made by Laura Loomer during a recent meeting with President Trump. The broader impacts on foreign policy remain unclear.

The White House National Security Council has witnessed significant staffing changes as several officials were reportedly let go without clear reasons for their dismissals. Sources suggest that background vetting issues and policy disagreements might be contributing factors.

David Feith, Brian Walsh, and Thomas Boodry, influential figures within the council, were among those who saw their tenure end. Some insiders allege that a meeting with conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer influenced this decision. Loomer reportedly provided President Trump with a list of staff she deemed untrustworthy.

This recent political turbulence adds to the challenges already faced by the council, including negative press since an accidental reveal of a bombing campaign in Yemen. Despite frustrations with National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, his position is believed to remain secure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

