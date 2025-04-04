Left Menu

Scrutiny Over DEI Practices Intensifies on Major Law Firms

Attorneys general from 12 Republican-led states have demanded information from major law firms regarding their diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies. This follows a similar inquiry by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) to ensure compliance with federal and state anti-discrimination laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 00:05 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 00:05 IST
A coalition of attorneys general from 12 Republican-led states has taken a firm stance against major law firms, demanding they disclose details of their diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) employment practices. This request builds on a recent inquiry by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) into these firms.

Andrea Lucas, acting chair of the EEOC, previously expressed concerns over the legality of these DEI practices. The attorneys general, led by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, have echoed these concerns, suggesting potential violations of federal and state laws.

Several targeted firms, including Perkins Coie and WilmerHale, have already been embroiled in legal challenges related to former President Trump's executive orders. The firms have been urged to comply with the EEOC's request by mid-April, as the scrutiny over DEI practices in the legal industry intensifies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

