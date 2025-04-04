Dmitriev Highlights Positive Dynamics in U.S.-Russia Relations Amidst Diplomatic Talks

Kirill Dmitriev, the investment envoy of Russian President Vladimir Putin, shared optimism regarding an upward trend in U.S.-Russia relations following discussions with Donald Trump's administration.

He noted that further dialogues are essential for solving issues, yet highlighted collaborative areas such as rare metals production, Arctic ventures, and space missions to Mars.

Dmitriev pointed out opportunities for U.S. companies to occupy market spaces left by European firms and expressed hopes for restored air links and ongoing dialogue to foster global security.

