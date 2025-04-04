Shake-up at NSA: Top Officials Dismissed in Major Reorganization

The director of the U.S. National Security Agency, Timothy Haugh, was removed from his position on Thursday, according to the Washington Post. The report, which cites both current and former U.S. officials, also noted that Wendy Noble, his deputy, was reassigned within the Pentagon.

Despite attempts to obtain further details, the reason behind Haugh's dismissal and Noble's reassignment remains unclear. Acting directors have already been named, with U.S. Cyber Command deputy William Hartmann taking on the NSA director role and Sheila Thomas stepping in as acting deputy.

The sudden changes have prompted reactions from political figures, including Democrat Jim Himes, who expressed concern over the firings. Observers note that Republican President Donald Trump has a history of removing top U.S. agency officials to place loyalists in key positions.

