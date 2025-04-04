Left Menu

Shake-up at NSA: Top Officials Dismissed in Major Reorganization

The director of the NSA, Timothy Haugh, along with his deputy Wendy Noble, has been dismissed as reported by the Washington Post. Reasons for their removal and reassignment were not specified. The Pentagon has yet to comment, while political figures respond to the unexpected leadership change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 08:54 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 08:54 IST
Shake-up at NSA: Top Officials Dismissed in Major Reorganization
Director

The director of the U.S. National Security Agency, Timothy Haugh, was removed from his position on Thursday, according to the Washington Post. The report, which cites both current and former U.S. officials, also noted that Wendy Noble, his deputy, was reassigned within the Pentagon.

Despite attempts to obtain further details, the reason behind Haugh's dismissal and Noble's reassignment remains unclear. Acting directors have already been named, with U.S. Cyber Command deputy William Hartmann taking on the NSA director role and Sheila Thomas stepping in as acting deputy.

The sudden changes have prompted reactions from political figures, including Democrat Jim Himes, who expressed concern over the firings. Observers note that Republican President Donald Trump has a history of removing top U.S. agency officials to place loyalists in key positions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025