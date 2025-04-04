Left Menu

BIMSTEC Unites for Myanmar: PM Modi's Path to Regional Relief

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Myanmar's Senior General Min Aung Hlaing at the BIMSTEC Summit amid Myanmar's recovery from a devastating earthquake. India has initiated Operation Brahma to aid relief efforts in Myanmar, highlighting its role in regional connectivity among BIMSTEC member nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 04-04-2025 08:56 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 08:56 IST
BIMSTEC Unites for Myanmar: PM Modi's Path to Regional Relief
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in talks with Myanmar's Senior General Min Aung Hlaing during the BIMSTEC Summit amid Myanmar's struggle with earthquake aftermath.

India launched Operation Brahma to provide support, underscoring Myanmar's pivotal role in regional connectivity within the BIMSTEC framework.

Efforts to manage the disaster were a key focus, with over 3,000 reported dead and thousands more injured, as BIMSTEC aims to enhance cooperation among member states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025