BIMSTEC Unites for Myanmar: PM Modi's Path to Regional Relief
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Myanmar's Senior General Min Aung Hlaing at the BIMSTEC Summit amid Myanmar's recovery from a devastating earthquake. India has initiated Operation Brahma to aid relief efforts in Myanmar, highlighting its role in regional connectivity among BIMSTEC member nations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 04-04-2025 08:56 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 08:56 IST
- Country:
- Thailand
Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in talks with Myanmar's Senior General Min Aung Hlaing during the BIMSTEC Summit amid Myanmar's struggle with earthquake aftermath.
India launched Operation Brahma to provide support, underscoring Myanmar's pivotal role in regional connectivity within the BIMSTEC framework.
Efforts to manage the disaster were a key focus, with over 3,000 reported dead and thousands more injured, as BIMSTEC aims to enhance cooperation among member states.
