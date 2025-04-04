Le Pen's Legal Setback: Can RN Navigate the Political Crossroads?

Marine Le Pen, leader of France's far-right National Rally (RN), faces a political crisis after a Paris court found her and fellow party members guilty of embezzling EU funds. The conviction bars her from running for public office until 2027, potentially derailing her political ambitions. Despite her calls for peaceful mass protests in Paris, her aggressive stance against the judiciary has not resonated well, even among her supporters in Toulon, a city with deep RN roots.

Yvon Castel, a longtime RN supporter, expressed dissatisfaction with Le Pen's approach, emphasizing that attacking judges could backfire. Public opinion seems to support this view, with polls showing that a majority of French people accept the court's decision. In Toulon, a city with a history of RN governance, memories of past corruption scandals under the party's leadership could further hinder their efforts to regain local support.

The political landscape within the RN is also shifting, with younger leaders like Jordan Bardella gaining popularity. As Le Pen navigates this turbulent period, the party's internal dynamics and public perception of its anti-judicial rhetoric may shape its future trajectory in French politics.

