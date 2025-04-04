Parliament Approves Historic Waqf Bill Amidst Controversy

The Indian Parliament has given the green light to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, bringing forward substantial reforms in the management of Waqf properties. Passed after a grueling 12-hour deliberation in the Rajya Sabha, the bill received 128 votes in favor and 95 against.

BJP MP Jagdambika Pal has hailed the legislation as a 'big reform,' emphasizing the new registration system through a Minority Affairs Ministry portal. He criticized the Waqf board for not benefitting the underprivileged Muslims, highlighting that the properties should serve widows and children.

Opposition to the bill came from AIMIM and BSP leaders, with critiques of the bill's expedited passage. Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju defended the bill, stating it aims to empower the Muslim community by enhancing the efficiency of Waqf boards and incorporating technological solutions for better management.

(With inputs from agencies.)